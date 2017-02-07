President Donald Trump said in an interview broadcast Tuesday that he would try to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies to lower the cost of prescription drugs.

“My new thing’s going to be pharma, because we pay too much,” Trump told Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly. “We’re the largest drug purchaser in the world, and they don’t negotiate.”

The president touted his own role in the Pentagon’s negotiations with Lockheed Martin for 90 F-35 fighter jets at a cost of nearly $9 billion, the lowest in the program’s history.

PENTAGON STRIKES NEW F-35 DEAL WITH LOCKHEED AFTER TRUMP INVOLVEMENT

“Lockheed Martin’s a great company, but they weren’t bringing their price down,” Trump said. “I got involved. I saved more than $600 million. I was very proud of that. You can do that at every level of government.”

Trump also revealed that he works until midnight or 1 a.m., only to rise at five o’clock the following morning. He also repeated his criticism of the media.

“Some of the networks and some of the papers – the level of dishonesty … They’ll take something that should be a good story [and] will purposefully, totally change it,” the president said. “It’s fake news.”

However, Trump said he was optimistic that he could stem much of the criticism that’s come his way since his inauguration.

“I think success will do that. I think jobs will do that. I think companies coming back into our country will do that. Yeah, I think I can,” he said, before adding. “Not all the way, I’ll never get it all the way back.”