Trump says Pence to lead voter registration fraud probe, leaves door open on scrapping Iran deal

President Trump, in an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly, announced he’ll name Vice President Pence to lead a commission investigating voter registration fraud – while also laying out timelines for top domestic priorities like tax cuts and health care, and leaving the door open to scrapping the Iran nuclear deal.

The president, in an interview aired on Fox Sports ahead of Super Bowl LI, stood by his past complaints about “illegals” potentially voting.

“You take a look at the registration, you have illegals, you have dead people … it’s really a bad situation,” he said.

Though Trump never signed a previously expected executive order initiating a voter fraud probe, he said in the interview Sunday he’s going to assign Pence to the job.

“I’m going to set up a commission, to be headed by Vice President Mike Pence, and we’re going to look at it very, very carefully,” he said.