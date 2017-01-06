Trump Says There Was 'no Effect' On Election From Hacking

President-elect Donald Trump said Friday there was “absolutely no effect” on the outcome of the election despite consistent attempts by hackers to break into U.S. governmental institutions. Trump met with U.S. intelligence officials on Friday, a day after they told Congress Russia was responsible for pre-election hacking. Trump has disagreed with that conclusion. Trump said he will appoint a team to give him a cybersecurity plan within 90 days of taking office.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.