Trump Seeks To Restructure U.S. Intelligence Agencies: Report

President-elect Donald Trump is working on plans to revamp and streamline U.S. intelligence agencies, according to a report Wednesday by the Wall Street Journal. Trump will reportedly aim to reduce staffing at the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in Virginia and put more people into the field. He also plans to restructure the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, a department founded in 2004 to coordinate the flow of information between spy agencies, focusing on counterterrorism, nuclear threats and counterintelligence. Trump believes America’s intelligence apparatus has become too bloated and politicized, the Journal reported. Trump has been a harsh critic of U.S. intelligence agencies, often mocking their claims that Russia was behind the hacking of Democratic Party figures during the presidential election.

Continue Reading Below

Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.