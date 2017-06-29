Trump set to meet NATO leaders again next summer

NATO’s chief says U.S. President Donald Trump and the leaders of other nations in the world’s biggest military alliance will meet in Brussels next summer.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that no exact date had been set for the summit, although it is likely to take place in July in the Belgian capital.

Last month, Trump berated his European and Canadian allies for not spending enough money on defense.

NATO summits usually take place about every two years, although special events like last month’s “leaders’ meeting” have been held for new presidents of the United States, NATO’s most powerful ally.