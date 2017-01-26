Trump signals changes to US interrogation, detention policy

President Donald Trump is renewing his embrace of torture in the fight against Islamic extremism.

Trump backed torture on Wednesday shortly after The Associated Press and other news organizations obtained a copy of a draft executive order that signals sweeping changes to U.S. interrogation and detention policy.

The draft order drew criticism from opponents of Bush-era interrogation policies and CIA-run “black site” prisons.

The draft order would reverse President Barack Obama’s order to close the military detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

It orders up recommendations on whether the U.S. should reopen CIA detention facilities outside the United States. And it also calls for a review of and suggested changes to interrogation methods used on terror suspects.