Trump supporters, protesters rally before sunrise on Inauguration Day

Protesters and supporters for incoming President Donald Trump got an early start Friday for Inauguration Day, arriving in Washington in the pre-dawn hours for rallies and demonstrations.

“I’m here to join Bikers for Trump,” said Bill McCann, who rode his motorcycle to the nation’s capital from Fort Worth, Texas. “Ever since Mr. Trump announced his candidacy, I’ve supported him 100 percent.”

McCann spoke under the light of the Capitol Rotunda as protesters with the anti-war group Jewish Voice for Peace rallied just blocks away, amid a heavy police presence.

“We’re here to say that whoever is president, ‘No more war,’ ” said Naomi Dann, of Brooklyn. “The incoming president hasn’t said whether he’s a pacifist, but I’m pretty sure he’s not.”

Dann said her concerns and those of other group members include “targeting Muslims” and increased surveillance.

“A lot of people are angry,” she said.

An estimated 800,000 people are expected in Washington for Inauguration Day, including tens of thousands of protesters.

A group named DisruptJ20 plans to block the security checkpoints for official inauguration events.

Protesters at one checkpoint near the Inaugural Parade route on Pennsylvania Avenue before sunrise Friday had already tried to block a checkpoint by sitting in the streets. Police lifted them over a barricade, but no arrests were made.

On Thursday night, Trump supporters attending the “Deploraball” at the National Press Club Building, just blocks from the White House, were met by hundreds of protesters. Some sprayed Mace, and a passerby with a gash on his head said he was struck by a bottle that was thrown.

