Trump team rips de Blasio aide's tweet about bomb scare 'bill'

The Donald Trump transition team hit back late Tuesday at a New York City official for saying they would send “the bill” to cover the cost of responding to a bomb scare inside Trump Tower, calling the aide an “embarrassment” to the mayor’s office.

The exchange started when the city police bomb squad responded to a report of a suspicious package, which turned out to be a bag of unattended children’s toys.

“Back to work here at Trump Tower after a false alarm,” Trump spokesman and incoming press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted when the situation Tuesday was resolved. “Thanks NYPD.”

But then Eric Phillips, a spokesman for Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio, tweeted: “No problem. We’ll send you the bill.”

The exchange ended with Trump’s director of social media, Dan Scavino, tweeting: “You are an embarrassment to the NYC Mayors Office and the amazing NYPD.”

The Twitter clash can be traced to an ongoing gripe the mayor’s office has about providing security for Republican President-elect Trump and his team.

De Blasio has complained about the city having to provide security essentially from Election Day to Inauguration Day at Trump Tower — the midtown Manhattan skyscraper that is the president-elect’s residence and transition team headquarters. The mayor has in fact sent a bill for $35 million to the Obama administration.