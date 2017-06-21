Trump thanks students for speaking out against yearbook censorship

Remember the NJ school that removed Pres. Trump references? Well, now Team Trump has weighed in and gifted swag to the student supporters pic.twitter.com/vGWkjAiCFE — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 21, 2017

You may remember the story of a New Jersey high school that came under fire after President Donald Trump’s name was digitally removed from two students’ yearbook photos, and another student’s quote from the president was also excluded.

Wall Township High School students Montana and Wyatt Dobrovich-Fago complained about the censorship, which led to an outpouring of support and the eventual suspension of the school’s yearbook club advsiser.

All the school’s yearbooks will be reissued with the photos and quote intact.

President Trump posted a letter on his Facebook page Monday, thanking the students for their support and commitment to freedom of expression.

“Thank you Wyatt and Montana — two young Americans who aren’t afraid to stand up for what they believe in. Our movement to #MAGA is working because of great people like you!” Trump wrote on Facebook.

The post also included two photos, one of a letter from Michael Glassner, the executive director of Trump’s campaign, and one of Wyatt with a care package of Trump campaign merchandise.

“It is more important than ever that we, as Americans, stand up for our beliefs and hopes for a better country,” Glassner wrote. “And, as you know, it takes courage to do so. But freedom of expression should never go out of style — let’s not forget that!”

“I wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors and, on behalf of President Trump and Vice President Pence, thank you again for your support. Let’s work to Make America Great Again!”

