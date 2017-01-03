Trump Threatens 'Big Border Tax' on GM Over Chevy Cruze Production

President-elect Donald Trump took aim at General Motors Co. on Tuesday, saying the company needs to be taxed for certain versions of the Chevrolet Cruze small car that it imports from Mexico to U.S. dealers.

Continue Reading Below

The Detroit auto maker uses a factory in Lordstown, Ohio, to assemble most of the Cruzes it sells in the U.S. Certain versions, including a hatchback model, are imported to the U.S. from a plant in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico.

In a tweet sent Tuesday morning, Mr. Trump said, “General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A.or pay big border tax!”

GM officials couldn’t be reached for comment. GM Chief Executive Mary Barra is a member of Mr. Trump’s economic policy team expected to meet frequently with the president-elect after he takes office. Mr. Trump has also been a spokesman for GM’s Cadillac brand in the past.

Mr. Trump has routinely called for a rework of the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada, and proposed installing steep tariffs on companies that move or have moved production outside the U.S. and aim sell those products in America.

The auto maker has seen slumping demand for its Cruze amid low gasoline prices that boost interest in trucks and SUVs. It is planning to cut more than 1,000 jobs in Lordstown early this year, and the company has hoped the hatchback version of the car would spark fresh demand for the model line.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Trump has been a consistent critic of Ford Motor Co.’s plan to move Ford Focus small-car production from Michigan to Mexico in 2018.

Write to John D. Stoll at john.stoll@wsj.com and Mike Colias at Mike.Colias@wsj.com