Trump to be briefed on Russia hacking report, as unclassified version set for release

President-elect Donald Trump was to be briefed Friday on the intelligence community’s classified findings about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election – even as he called the focus on Moscow’s role a “political witch hunt.”

Sources close to the matter confirm to Fox News that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence also is expected to release an unclassified version of the hacking report to the public as early as Friday afternoon.

Intelligence officials — Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, CIA Director John Brennan and FBI Director James Comey – plan to deliver their assessment to Trump in New York after briefing President Obama a day earlier.

They were preparing to point to multiple motives for Moscow’s alleged meddling, which has been the subject of fierce debate in Washington, especially among Republicans.

GOP lawmakers like Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., have essentially accepted the accusations against Russia, while Trump and his allies have repeatedly cast doubt on them or suggested they were meant to discredit him.

Before the briefing, Trump told The New York Times in an interview that the controversy over Russian hacking is a “political witch hunt.” He said he doesn’t want other countries hacking the U.S., but said the attention on Russia’s alleged actions stems from those who “got beaten very badly in the election” and “are very embarrassed.”

Following on complaints about how the intelligence findings have been portrayed in the media, he even tweeted that he’s asked congressional committee leaders to “investigate top secret intelligence shared with NBC prior to me seeing it.”

In another twist, following reports that the FBI never accessed the Democratic National Committee’s servers as part of their probe, a senior FBI official told Fox News the bureau did in fact ask – and was denied.

“The FBI repeatedly stressed to DNC officials the necessity of obtaining direct access to servers and data, only to be rebuffed until well after the initial compromise had been mitigated,” the official said. “This left the FBI no choice but to rely upon a third party for information. These actions caused significant delays and inhibited the FBI from addressing the intrusion earlier.”

The DNC was one of the hacking targets last year.

On Capitol Hill, intelligence officials and lawmakers refused to comment when they left the briefing for lawmakers. Asked how the briefing went, National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers responded, “Have a nice day.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the intelligence report was “quite a stunning disclosure” and said parts will be released today, though she didn’t provide any specifics. She made the comments at her weekly Capitol Hill news conference.

Several advisers were to join Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence for Friday’s intelligence briefing.

Trump remained dubious about the assertion even on the eve of his intelligence briefing, asking how officials could be “so sure” about the hacking if they had not examined DNC servers.

“What is going on?” he wrote on Twitter.

The Washington Post, citing anonymous U.S. officials, reported Thursday that intelligence agencies have identified parties who delivered stolen Democratic emails to WikiLeaks. The officials also said there were disparities between efforts to infiltrate Democratic and Republican networks, and said the U.S. intercepted communications in which Russian officials celebrated Trump’s victory. It was not clear which of those details were included in the classified report.

