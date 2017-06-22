Trump to nominate Jets’ Johnson as US ambassador

The New York Jets confirmed Thursday that President Donald Trump intends to nominate team owner Woody Johnson to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The nomination requires confirmation by the Senate, but if it goes through, the Jets announced Johnson’s brother, Christopher Johnson, would assume the role of Chairman and CEO and oversee all day-to-day team operations.

“The New York Jets have been an integral part of our family since 2000, but this is a unique opportunity for Woody,” Christopher Johnson said in a statement. “His patriotism and commitment to our country have always been a passion of his. Over the years, we have learned that ownership of the New York Jets is a special responsibility. Personally, if Woody is nominated and confirmed, I would be honored to oversee the organization, continuing to build a team on and off the field that our fans are proud of and deserve.”