A Polish official says President Donald Trump has chosen to deliver a speech during his upcoming visit to Poland at the site of a memorial to the 1944 Warsaw Uprising against the Germans.

Krzysztof Szczerski, an aide to Polish President Andrzej Duda, said late Wednesday it is an honor for Poles that Trump will give a major speech at Krasinskich Square, “a site which symbolizes Polish heroism.”

The U.S. president will make a brief visit to Warsaw July 6 before attending a Group of 20 meeting in Germany.

The Warsaw Uprising, the largest act of resistance in Nazi-occupied Europe, involved insurgents and civilians fighting the German occupiers for more than two months. It was brutally crushed and resulted in the death of more than 200,000 Poles and the destruction of Warsaw.