President Donald Trump meets for the first time Monday with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Their meeting comes amid uncertainty over the relationship because of differences on trade and other issues.

Trump has focused on outreach to China, India’s strategic rival, as he looks to Beijing to rein in North Korea. But Washington and New Delhi share concerns about China’s rise as a military power.

In advance of the meeting, the Trump administration approved India’s purchase of nearly two dozen unarmed surveillance drones. The deal, estimated to be worth about $2 billion, is still subject to congressional approval.

India reportedly wants the drones for surveillance of the Indian Ocean — waters that China’s navy increasingly traverses after establishing its first overseas base in the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti. India’s archrival Pakistan would also likely be opposed to the drone sale.

After their meetings, Modi and Trump will make statements in the Rose Garden. Modi will also have dinner with the president and first lady.