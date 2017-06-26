Trump travel ban: GOP lawmakers want Ruth Bader Ginsburg to recuse herself from case

Twelve House Republicans signed a letter calling for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to recuse herself from the upcoming travel ban case due to her comments about President Trump during the election.

In the letter, the congressmen call for Ginsburg to recuse herself in the case International Refugee Assistance Project v. Trump. The case centers on President Trump’s travel ban, which seeks to restrict refugee settlement in the U.S. as well as prohibit travel to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The congressmen argued Ginsburg’s previous public comments about Trump, which included calling him a “faker” and saying he has an “ego,” merited her recusal from the case.

The letter, issued on Monday, was signed by Reps. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., Brian Babin, R-Texas, Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., Don Bacon, R-Neb., Scott Desjarlais, R-Tenn., Neal Dunn, R-Fla., Jack Bergman, R-Mich., Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., Rob Blum, R-Iowa, and Thomas Garrett, R-Va.

On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case, scheduling oral arguments for the first session in October.

