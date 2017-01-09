13.5 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Monday, January 9, 2017
Trump Tweets 'thank You' To Fiat Chrysler Over Investment In U.S. Plants

By Robert Schroeder -
President-elect Donald Trump thanked Fiat Chrysler on Monday morning for its decision to invest $1 billion in two existing plants in the U.S. In a tweet, Trump said “it’s finally happening,” citing also Ford’s recent decision to expand operations in Michigan. Trump did not mention either General Motors or Toyota , both of which have said they will continue with plans to produce certain cars in Mexico. The motor vehicle and parts industry added a net 243,000 jobs during the Obama administration, according to Labor Department statistics.

