Trump voices hope Russia can help in fight against ISIS

President Donald Trump told Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly that he does “respect” Russian President Vladimir Putin, but that respect does not mean they’ll get along.

In an interview set to air this coming week, O’Reilly asks Trump why he respects Putin — a former KGB officer who is known to have had his enemies killed.

“I say it’s better to get along with Russia than not. And if Russia helps us in the fight against ISIS, which is a major fight, and Islamic terrorism all over the world — that’s a good thing,” said Trump. “Will I get along with him? I have no idea.”

Pressed about Putin’s history of violence, Trump said: “There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers. What do you think? Our country’s so innocent?

He was also asked if its irresponsible to make claims about voter fraud without proof to back them up.

“Let me just tell you – when you see illegals – people that are not citizens and they are on the registration rolls,” Trump said. “Look Bill, we can be babies, but you take a look at the registration, you have illegals, you have dead people, you have this, it’s really a bad situation, it’s really bad.”