President Trump vowed Friday to take “additional security” steps next week to keep the country safe while his administration fights in court to reinstate the controversial travel ban for residents of seven mostly Muslim countries – a case he voiced confidence the U.S. government will win.

“I have no doubt that we’ll win that particular case,” Trump said at the White House, during a press conference alongside visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Without going into detail, Trump previewed additional measures he apparently plans to announce next week.

“We’ll be doing something very rapidly having to do with additional security for our country,” Trump said.

Some have urged Trump to simply rescind and rewrite the executive order at the center of the course case which suspended the U.S. refugee program as well as travel and immigration for residents of seven countries in the Middle East and Africa.

Trump gave no indication at Friday’s press conference whether he was considering this step, saying only that they’d continue to work through the court process – and do “whatever is necessary” to protect the country.

The Justice Department is weighing its options, which also include appealing to a broader panel of judges or the Supreme Court. A panel of three federal appeals court judges in San Francisco late Thursday unanimously refused to reinstate his immigration order. The decision does not end the court fight, but marked another setback in the president’s bid to suspend certain programs to examine how the U.S. can better vet those seeking admission to the country.

Trump and Abe will be leaving Washington on Air Force One Friday afternoon for a trip to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. Trump and Abe are scheduled to play golf in south Florida on Saturday.

Earlier Friday, Abe touted the role of Japanese businesses in supporting thousands of jobs in the U.S. Speaking at the Chamber of Commerce, Abe said that “a whopping majority” of the Japanese cars running on American roads are manufactured in the U.S. by American workers.

Trump has criticized Toyota Motor Corp. for planning to build an assembly plant in Mexico and complained that Japanese consumers don’t buy enough U.S.-made cars. Abe said it was an honor to be meeting Trump less than a month after his inauguration, showing the “unwavering alliance” between the two countries.

Trump also affirmed the U.S.-Japan alliance in his opening remarks Friday, calling it the “cornerstone of peace and stability” in the Pacific region. He stressed the importance of investing “heavily” in their defensive capabilities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.