Trump vows to stick with social media despite recent backlash

President Trump on Saturday took to Twitter to reaffirm his strategy to use social media to combat what he sees as “fake news” from media outlets and get out his message.

Trump’s most recent controversy was his tweet claiming that MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski had a facelift and was “bleeding badly” during a meeting around New Year’s Eve at Mar-a-Lago.

The criticism for that tweet came from both sides of the aisles. Brzezinski, for her part, wrote a column in The Washington Post, saying that she—along with her co-host Joe Scarborough—are “certain” that Trump is “not mentally equipped to continue watching our show.”

She said she is doing fine. Scarborough continued, “We’re OK—the country is not.”

Trump tweeted on Saturday that his use of social media “is not Presidential—it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again!”

He also tweeted that “the FAKE & FRAUDLENT NEWS MEDIA is working hard to convince Republicans and others I should not use social media—but remember, I won….the 2016 election with interviews, speeches and social media. I had to beat #FakeNews, and did. We will continue to WIN!”

Most of Trump’s critics would read that tweet and say: you may have won the election using that strategy, but now you are the president, and the role requires more seriousness and deference.

Maureen Dowd, a columnist for The New York Times, penned a column Saturday titled, “Cruella de Trump.” She writes, “Trump is isolated in the White House, out of his milieu, unable to shape the story, forced to interact with people he doesn’t own. Even the staffers folding his clothes aren’t on his payroll.”

Criticism for the Brzezinski tweet was not limited to The Times’ editorial page. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., tweeted, “Please just stop. This isn’t normal and it’s beneath the dignity of your office.”

Fox News’ Brit Hume noted on Twitter: “Please explain how the president of the United States can be ‘bullied’ by the hosts of what he says it is a low-rated cable TV show? Absurd.” Hume tweeted again, “His Tweets make his critics more visible and they diminish him. It’s punching down and it’s a mug’s game.”

Perhaps one of the main concerns for Trump supporters who– like Ann Coulter—enjoy when Trump takes on opponents on social media, there seems to be no limit to what Trump will not post on Twitter.

The White House appears to position Trump’s Twitter use as an asset. Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee, said on Fox News—in response to the tweet—that Trump fights back.

“This is a president that fights fire with fire,” she said.

One of his most famous tweets was the one where he posted, “James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

Trump—once again on Twitter– said that he “did not make” and doesn’t have any recordings of his private conversations with ousted former FBI Director James Comey.

“With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information,” Trump said he has “no idea” whether there are “tapes” or recordings of the two men’s conversations. But he declares he “did not make, and do not have, any such recordings.”

Comey says any recordings that might exist would support his version that Trump asked him to pledge loyalty and urged him to drop the investigation into Trump’s former national security adviser.

“Lordy, I hope there are tapes,” Comey declared at a congressional hearing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

