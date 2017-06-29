Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, explained why she is “optimistic” that a health care bill will be put in front of the president this summer.

“We have 19 of the 23 co-ops [that] have failed, 83 insurers left the exchanges already with two dozen more promising to do so. In Sen. Heller’s Nevada, two more just pulled out of the exchanges. You’ve got bare counties there that literally have no way for people to access private insurers in their counties or basic entry,” she told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs.

Conway believes Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will continue to work with the Senate until health care legislation is passed.

“If the president himself and vice president himself were not engaged in this process they would just leave it to the Senate,” she said. “That’s not Donald Trump’s way and that’s not what he’s been doing with health care legislation,” she said.

The counselor to the president also discussed why it’s important for Trump’s immigration policies to be approved by the Senate.

“Kate Steinle… is one of many whose lives have been snuffed out by people who should not have been here. We don’t give federal funds to cities that call themselves ‘sanctuary cities’ that are harboring illegal aliens and getting money from [the] DOJ and DHS,” she said.