One of President Trump’s biggest campaign promises was his vow to build a wall along the country’s southernmost border.

And California is trying to stop that. The state filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration Wednesday arguing that the federal government is overstepping its authority by waiving environmental reviews and other laws.

Read on for a closer look at Trump’s proposed border wall by the numbers.

2015

Trump first proposed the border wall when he announced his presidential candidacy in June 2015. It was then that he made the controversial remarks about the people emigrating from Mexico.

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best,” Trump said on June 16, 2015. “They’re sending people that have lots of problems … They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.”

“I would build a great wall, and nobody builds walls better than me,” Trump said. “I’ll build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I’ll have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words.”

1,989

The continental border between the U.S. and Mexico stretches for nearly 2,000 miles. The land border reaches across four states: Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas.

The entire border extends from the Gulf of Mexico to the Pacific Ocean.

170,000

A Department of Homeland Security report estimated that 170,000 people successfully entered the U.S. illegally from the southern border in 2015. That number is significantly less than the 1.7 million people estimated to have entered in 2005.

5.6 million

There were appoximately 5.6 million “unauthorized immigrants” from Mexico by 2016, according to data from the Pew Research Center.

21.6 billion

Trump’s border wall would cost $21.6 billion to construct, according to an estimate from the Department of Homeland Security.

8 billion

Trump told MSNBC in February 2016 that a border wall would only cost $8 billion.

“The wall is probably $8 billion, which is a tiny fraction of the money that we lose with Mexico,” Trump said.

1.6 billion

The House passed a massive spending bill in July that included a $1.6 billion down payment for the construction of the border wall.

“Every single dime the president requested to start building a wall on our southern border, he’s going to get,” House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said at the time.

4

Four companies were selected to build concrete prototypes of the border wall, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced in August.

Those companies are: the Caddell Construction Company of Montgomery, Ala.; Fisher Sand and Gravel of Tempe, Ariz.; Texas Sterling Construction Company of Houston, Texas; and WG Yates and Sons Construction of Philadelphia, Miss.

The prototypes will be 30 feet tall and 30 feet wide and will cost up to $500,000 to make.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.