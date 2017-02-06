President Trump’s nominee for labor secretary admitted Monday that he had employed an undocumented housekeeper.

Fast-food executive Andy Puzder released a statement Monday evening saying he had employed the housekeeper “for a few years, during which I was unaware that she was not legally permitted to work in the U.S.”

“When I learned of her status, we immediately ended her employment and offered her assistance in getting legal status,” Puzder said, as reported by the Huffington Post. “We have fully paid back taxes to the IRS and the State of California and submitted all required paperwork.”

Puzder’s confirmation hearings have repeatedly been delayed. A new hearing date has not yet been announced.

