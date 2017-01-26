Donald Trump’s luxury resort in Florida is making the most of his leap into the White House by doubling its initiation fee to $200,000, it was reported Wednesday.

The price hike at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach took effect on Jan. 1, less than two months after Trump’s defeat of Hillary Clinton, according to CNBC.

A Reuters report said the increase occurred in two phases — from $100,000 to $150,000 in June, and then to $200,000 this month.

The timing raised red flags for a government watchdog.

“It sure looks like he’s using the presidency to line his pockets,” said Jordan Libowitz of the Center for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, DC.

One source told The Post the steep fee hasn’t dissuaded the Trump faithful or those just eager to hobnob with the president.

“The applications are skyrocketing,” said the source.

The price jump comes as Secret Service security costs at the club are likely to mount to safeguard Trump, the members and the spacious waterfront property.

Trump is expected to use the resort as a winter retreat away from DC and New York.

