Judge Roy Moore, Republican candidate for Senate, on Monday said he expects to defeat Republican Senator Luther Strange in the Alabama U.S. Senate Runoff.

“I think the people of Alabama know me, they know what I stand for, they know what I’ve done in the past, they trust me and I think the opposite is true for my opponent,” Moore told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs on “Lou Dobbs Tonight.”

On Friday President Trump spoke at a campaign rally for Senator Strange in Alabama. Despite President Trump throwing his support behind Strange, according to a RealClearPolitics poll, Moore holds an estimated 10 point lead.

“The president’s support for my opponent did not bring any change in the polls,” Moore said.

The Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC backed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has helped aid “Big Luther” by donating millions in advertising.

“I think this is a very important race and has national implications because of the Senate Leadership Fund and Mitch McConnell. They’ve tried to come into this state and buy the people of Alabama and the people of Alabama are not for sale. They know what is going on and we’ve made it very clear to them, so they’re going to reject the Senate Leadership Fund,” Moore said.