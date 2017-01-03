Will President-elect Donald Trump have a swift impact on borders and tourism in the new year?

We turned to some of our most trusted travel specialists for their perspective.

The End of Cuba Trips?

“Cuba is a big destination for us and President-Elect Trump has already threatened to terminate the U.S.-Cuba deal. This threat has already [led to] an increase in inquiries from our U.S. clients keen to book and go while relations have eased. India has also seen an uplift since the elections, especially with the family market with a huge surge for this Christmas and New Year.” —Henrietta Loyd of Cazenove & Loyd

First Hotelier-in-Chief

“While Donald Trump presents an amazing opportunity for our industry as the first hotelier to become president, the biggest issue we predict will be hostility from other countries toward Americans if Mr. Trump leads us into an inside-focused, nationalistic era. There is already talk of pushback in reforms with respect to Cuba and strife with China.” —Jack Ezon of Ovation Vacations

U.S. Tourism May Drop, and Airfares May Rise

“At a top level, President-Elect Trump ran on limiting the movement of people and goods. That’s not good for travel. In the short-term the world sees the U.S. as less open to tourism and immigration. Meanwhile United, American, and Delta [could] capitalize on Trump’s protectionism [if the government] limits flights to the U.S. by Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar—reducing consumer choice and raising airfares.

“Trump has spoken very little directly regarding transportation policy. He’s appointed a fairly establishment secretary of transportation in Elaine Chao—a former deputy secretary and former labor secretary married to a Senator [Mitch McConnell]. He’s spoken in favor of major infrastructure investment that would imply upgrades to airports many years from now. Uncertainty surrounding U.S. relations with Cuba could delay investment there.” —Gary Leff of Book Your Award

Travelers Should Have a Back-Up Plan

“Our associated on-site offices are deeply concerned. The fear is that Trump’s actions will be seen as racist and directed specifically toward Muslims. Exclusionary policies will be particularly harmful—the thinking is that if Muslims are restricted in their ability to visit the U.S., [comparable] actions may be taken against American tourists visiting other countries. Travel planners would do well to have a back-up plan emphasizing exciting travel within the U.S.” —Richard Turen of Churchill & Turen

Check out more ways travel could change under Donald Trump’s presidency.