Thursday, December 22, 2016
Trump’s Team: Who’s who in president-elect’s Cabinet, White House

By FOX News -
56

President-elect Donald Trump has quickly announced his picks for key Cabinet and White House positions since the November election. The following are his selections so far – Cabinet nominees are subject to Senate confirmation.

Cabinet-level positions

Individuals Trump intends to nominate

Rex Tillerson

Secretary of State

CEO, ExxonMobil

Rick Perry

Secretary of Energy

Former Texas governor; former Texas agriculture commissioner, two-time presidential candidate

Ryan Zinke

Secretary of Interior

U.S. representative, Montana; member of House Natural Resources Committee; former Navy SEAL

James Mattis

Secretary of Defense

Retired Marine general; former commander of U.S. Central Command

Steven Mnuchin

Secretary of Treasury

Trump campaign finance chairman; former Goldman Sachs partner; Hollywood producer

Jeff Sessions

Attorney General

U.S. senator, Alabama

Ben Carson

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Former director of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital; 2016 candidate for president

Wilbur Ross

Secretary of Commerce

Investor; former banker

Tom Price

Secretary of Health and Human Services

U.S. representative, Georgia; chairman of House Budget Committee; orthopedic surgeon

Betsy DeVos

Secretary of Education

Charter school advocate; philanthropist; Republican donor

Elaine Chao

Secretary of Transportation

Former Labor secretary

Nikki Haley

U.S. Ambassador to United Nations

Governor of South Carolina

Andrew Puzder

Secretary of Labor

CEO, CKE Restaurants Inc.

John Kelly

Secretary of Homeland Security

Retired Marine general; former commander of U.S. Southern Command

Scott Pruitt

Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency

Oklahoma attorney general; former state senator

Mick Mulvaney

Director of Office of Management and Budget

U.S. representative, South Carolina; former South Carolina state senator and representative

Linda McMahon

Administrator of the Small Business Administration

Former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment

White House

Individuals Trump has appointed

Reince Priebus

Chief of Staff

Chairman of Republican National Committee

Michael Flynn

National Security Adviser

Former director of Defense Intelligence Agency; retired Army lieutenant general

Stephen K. Bannon

Chief Strategist

Executive chairman of Breitbart News

Donald McGahn

White House Counsel

Former member of the Federal Election Commission

