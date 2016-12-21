Trump’s Team: Who’s who in president-elect’s Cabinet, White House

President-elect Donald Trump has quickly announced his picks for key Cabinet and White House positions since the November election. The following are his selections so far – Cabinet nominees are subject to Senate confirmation.
Cabinet-level positions
Individuals Trump intends to nominate
Rex Tillerson
Rick Perry
Former Texas governor; former Texas agriculture commissioner, two-time presidential candidate
Ryan Zinke
U.S. representative, Montana; member of House Natural Resources Committee; former Navy SEAL
James Mattis
Retired Marine general; former commander of U.S. Central Command
Steven Mnuchin
Trump campaign finance chairman; former Goldman Sachs partner; Hollywood producer
Jeff Sessions
U.S. senator, Alabama
Ben Carson
Former director of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital; 2016 candidate for president
Wilbur Ross
Investor; former banker
Tom Price
U.S. representative, Georgia; chairman of House Budget Committee; orthopedic surgeon
Betsy DeVos
Charter school advocate; philanthropist; Republican donor
Elaine Chao
Former Labor secretary
Nikki Haley
Governor of South Carolina
Andrew Puzder
CEO, CKE Restaurants Inc.
John Kelly
Retired Marine general; former commander of U.S. Southern Command
Scott Pruitt
Oklahoma attorney general; former state senator
Mick Mulvaney
U.S. representative, South Carolina; former South Carolina state senator and representative
Linda McMahon
Former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment
White House
Individuals Trump has appointed
Reince Priebus
Chairman of Republican National Committee
Michael Flynn
Former director of Defense Intelligence Agency; retired Army lieutenant general
Stephen K. Bannon
Executive chairman of Breitbart News
Donald McGahn
Former member of the Federal Election Commission