Truth about Easter candy…

Each spring, the candy aisle is awash in an abundance of seasonal sweets, the most well-known being (arguably) Cadbury Creme Eggs and Peeps.

But then again, are these candies really that well known? Sure, most of us are familiar with the gooey mouthfeel of a pastel-pigmented Peep or a fondant-filled egg, but there’s so much more to these adorable treats than sugar and empty calories.

For instance, did you know there’s a very logical reason why Creme Eggs aren’t available year-round? Or that your children might soon be begging you to take them to a feature-length film about Peeps?

Keep reading for six silly things you never knew about your favorite seasonal candies.

1. Cadbury admitted their Creme Eggs were shrinking after a Conan O’Brien segment.

In the mid- to late-‘90s, U.S. consumers began to notice that Cadbury Creme Eggs were growing smaller, but Cadbury had addressed those concerns on the Q&A section of its website. “Why has the size of the egg changed? It hasn’t — you’ve just grown up,” Cadbury explained.

B.J. Novak, an actor who appeared on NBC’s “The Office,” was unsatisfied with Cadbury’s answer, so he addressed the issue during his 2007 appearance on “Late Night With Conan O’Brien.” He also brought along two Cadbury Creme Eggs — one from 2007 and one from years earlier — to prove that the eggs were, in fact, smaller than in years past.

Perhaps prompted by Novak’s late-night appearance, Cadbury later altered the language of the Q&A on its official website, writing, “Since people’s preferences vary from market to market, so do our products.”

2. A 24-year-old holds the official Peeps-eating world record.

Competitive eater Matt Stonie, of San Jose, Calif., currently holds the world record for eating Peeps. On April 8, 2017, the 24-year-old consumed 255 peeps in just five minutes — or just under a Peep per second — to win the second annual National Harbor World Peeps Eating Championship at National Harbor, Md. In doing so, Stonie shattered the previous world record of 200 Peeps in five minutes — a record Stonie himself set at the first annual World Peeps Eating Championship.

3. Cadbury’s 2016 pop-up restaurant was a rousing success.

In 2016, Cadbury opened up a pop-up Creme Egg-themed café in the Soho district of London. The Crème de la Creme Egg Café, as it was called, was only open on weekends between Jan. 22 through March 6, and offered four Cadbury Creme Egg-themed dishes: Cadbury Creme Egg “toasties,” or toasted sandwiches; Cadbury Creme Eggs with “soldiers,” or small strips of toast for dunking; strawberries topped with a mini Cadbury egg; and something called a “Creme Egg Tray Bake,” which appeared to be a chocolate cake topped with melted Cadbury Creme Eggs. Reservations became available on Jan. 19, 2016, and within a day, the café was completely booked up for the remainder of its seven-week run.

4. A woman in Colorado went to court with her landlord over a Peeps-themed Easter display.

In 2011, Carol “Chay” Burdick of Boulder, Colo., refused to pay her rent after her landlord removed a door-front Easter display — which she made out of Peeps — without her consent. Burdick was later served with an eviction notice, and the owners of Burdick’s residence sued her for unpaid rent and legal fees. She then filed a countersuit, citing negligence and breach of contract. Burdick and her lawyer also arranged for a “self-described expert Peeps witness” to take the stand during her trial, but she ultimately lost the case. Despite this, Burdick thanked “Peeps freaks all over the world” for their support during the ordeal.

5. It’s possible we’ll soon see a Peeps animated movie.

Hollywood filmmaker Adam Rifkin (“The Chase,” “Detroit Rock City”) optioned the film and TV rights to Peeps in 2014. According to Deadline, his idea was to produce an animated film about a mixed-up Peep who gets himself lost before a Peeps diorama contest, sending him off on an “adventure through the fantasy lands of different-themed dioramas.” It’s unclear if the project is still in development.

And yes, Peeps dioramas actually exist.

6. Cadbury Creme Eggs are seasonal for economic reasons.

A spokesman for Cadbury once told the BBC that Creme Eggs aren’t sold year-round because they’re not profitable during the summer and fall months. “We tried that about 20 years ago,” recalled Cadbury spokesman Tony Bilborough during an interview on BBC Radio 5. “Somebody did the math and said, ‘Look, we sell X amount in value for the first four months of the year, so why not sell it all year round and you’ll (earn) X × 3?’

“(But) it didn’t work that way,” Bilborough continued. “There’s something special about the Creme Egg season … We long for it in those long, eggless days of summer and autumn.”