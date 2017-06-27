LaVar Ball has taken over the sports world the past few months as he promotes himself, his son Lonzo, his Big Baller Brand and everything in between. With the WWE in Los Angeles last night for Monday Night Raw, LaVar (along with sons LaMelo and Lonzo), joined The Miz for MizTV. Within five minutes, LaVar and LaMiz were face-to-face, shirts off, screaming at each other. No punches were thrown, though WWE had to apologize afterwards for LaMelo’s racial slur. Of course, you’d know all of this already if you were following SI’s Wrestling Facebook page. If not, do so immediately.

The first NBA Awards was held last night and Russell Westbrook stole the show with his emotional acceptance speech after winning MVP. Bill Russell talked some trash, James Harden fell in love with Nicki Minaj and Draymond Green wore ugly shorts. All in all, it was a successful night.

Brazilian soccer player Lucas Fonseca should win an award for this masterpiece.

Pizza Barn in Yonkers sells two-feet long pizza slices and I’m going there this weekend.

Rule of thumb: Bridesmaids should not have to pay for the wedding dress.

No! No! No!

You Are The Real MVP…! pic.twitter.com/h8SE9XdgNT — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) June 27, 2017

.@TSA officers are skilled at screening all sorts of items in checked baggage…including this 20+ pound lobster at @BostonLogan pic.twitter.com/euhyyO6F7V — Michael McCarthy (@TSAmedia_MikeM) June 26, 2017

Here’s what ESPN pays for most of its sports rights … Michael Floyd says he accidentally violated house arrest by drinking kombucha tea … Avery Bradley got snubbed from an All-Defense team and his fellow NBA players were not happy about it … John Wall is now trying to recruit Paul George to Washington … Former Packers RB Ahman Green was arrested on charges of child abuse … Florida and LSU are squaring off in the College World Series and the ump really blew this call … Here’s an enormous fidget spinner made from junkyard cars … Fuller House is coming back for Season 3 … A Czech nuclear plant held a bikini contest to select its summer intern.

