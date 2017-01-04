In this week’s Tundra Talk podcast, host Joe D’Aloisio is joined by Dan Dahlke and Brad Miller to discuss the Green Bay Packers’ wild-card meeting with the New York Giants.

The table has been run, and it’s playoff time. Except for the Packers, the playoffs began a long time ago. They’ve been in must-win mode since Week 12. Consider this week no different.

Here’s what to expect in this week’s podcast:

Full preview for Packers-Giants

Looking back at the victory at Detroit

Why is Aaron Rodgers playing so much better than earlier in the season?

Is Rodgers the MVP?

The emergence of Aaron Ripkowski

What can we expect from Geronimo Allison in the playoffs?

Secondary woes a concern

Will history repeat itself?

Packers X-factors on offense and defense

Slowing Odell Beckham

The team discuss what it will take to get past the Giants this week. Can Odell Beckham be slowed down as he was in the Week 5 meeting between these two? A lot has changed since that day.

Much is said of the history between these two. New York famously upset Green Bay at Lambeau in the 2007 and 2011 playoffs, both years going all the way to win the Super Bowl.

Green Bay enters this game on the back of six straight wins, in as good of form as we’ve seen in some time. This is the longest win streak the Packers have put together since the opening six games of last year. It feels different this time, though.

Will the Packers make it seven wins on the bounce and advance to play either Dallas or Atlanta?

That and more is discussed in this week’s Tundra Talk podcast.

