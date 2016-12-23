Tunisian Suspect In Berlin Market Attack Killed In Milan Shootout: Reports

Police in Milan, Italy, have shot and killed Anis Amri, the Tunisian man suspected of carrying out Monday’s terror attack at a Christmas market in Berlin, media reports said Friday. The 24-year-old suspect, identified via a fingerprint check, died in a shootout at Sesto San Giovanni on Friday, Italian news service ANSA reported. Amri was stopped by police on a routine road check at around 3 a.m. local time, ANSA said. German investigators found Amri’s fingerprints inside the truck used to ram crowds at the Berlin market on Monday, in a suspected terror attack that left 12 dead and dozens injured.

