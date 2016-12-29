Turkey says Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group should leave Syria

Turkey says Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group, which has sent thousands of fighters to support President Bashar Assad, should withdraw from Syria.

In an interview with Turkey’s A Haber news channel on Thursday, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also said Turkey and Russia are close to reaching an agreement on a nationwide Syrian cease-fire that would come into effect by the end of the year.

Turkey would serve as guarantor of rebel compliance, while Russia would guarantee adherence by the government.

He says Iran stated during talks earlier this month in Moscow that it will act as a guarantor for the Syrian government as well as allied Shiite groups, including Hezbollah.