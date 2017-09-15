Turkey to release jailed French journalist: Watchdog group

A media watchdog says a French freelance journalist detained in Turkey on suspicion of terrorism will be freed “soon” and expelled to France.

Reporters Without Borders made the announcement Friday, a day after French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian held talks with Turkey’s leaders in Ankara and urged a swift trial for Loup Bureau so that he may rapidly return to France.

The 27-year-old Bureau has been held since July 26, accused of aiding and assisting a terrorist organization for reporting on Kurds living near the Iraq border.

RSF director Christophe Deloire says his lawyers were informed that the journalist would be released in the coming hours and probably would arrive in France on Saturday.

Deloire praises the efforts of French authorities to press for his release.