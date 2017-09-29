Turkey: warrants issued for 117 officers over failed coup

Turkey’s state-run news agency says authorities have issued detention warrants for 117 military officers — most of them on active duty — as part of an ongoing investigation into last year’s failed coup attempt blamed on a U.S.-based Muslim cleric.

Anadolu Agency said police had launched operations in 45 provinces to catch 98 active officers and 19 others who were previously purged from the military, over suspicion that they secretly communicated with members of cleric Fethullah Gulen’s movement through payphones.

The agency said the suspects were allegedly given instructions during those calls.

Turkey launched a large-scale crackdown against Gulen’s movement after the July 2016 coup attempt, dismissing more than 110,000 people from government jobs — including the military — and arresting more than 50,000 people.

Gulen denies involvement.