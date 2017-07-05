Turkey’s president is assailing German authorities’ refusal to let him address Turks at a rally when he visits for the Group of 20 summit, declaring the decision “political suicide.”

Amid tensions between Berlin and Ankara, Germany’s foreign minister said last week his government wouldn’t grant President Recep Taya Erdogan permission for a rally.

Erdogan was quoted Wednesday as telling German weekly Die Zeit: “What kind of an attitude is that? This is very ugly … Germany is committing suicide. This is political suicide.”

He added that “Germany must correct this mistake.” He said that, if not, he will attend the G-20 and “say what we have to say,” then return home — “but I can’t be muzzled.”

Erdogan noted he speaks on Turkish television, which is broadcast in Germany.