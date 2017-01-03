46.3 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Turkish media run 'selfie' video of alleged nightclub gunman

Turkish media run &#039;selfie&#039; video of alleged nightclub gunman

By FOX News -
30

  • This image taken from CCTV provided by Haberturk Newspaper Monday Jan. 2, 2017, shows the man identified by police as the main suspect in the New Year’s Day terror attack at an Istanbul nightclub, earlier that night before the attack. The attack at the nightclub in Istanbul’s Ortakoy district during New Year’s celebrations, killed dozens of people and wounded dozens of others.(CCTV/Haberturk Newspaper via AP)  (The Associated Press)

  • This image taken from CCTV provided by Haberturk Newspaper Monday Jan. 2, 2017 shows the man identified by police as the main suspect in the New Year's Day terror attack at an Istanbul nightclub, earlier that night before the attack. The attack at the nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district during New Year's celebrations, killed dozens of people and wounded dozens of others. (CCTV/Haberturk Newspaper via AP)

    This image taken from CCTV provided by Haberturk Newspaper Monday Jan. 2, 2017 shows the man identified by police as the main suspect in the New Year’s Day terror attack at an Istanbul nightclub, earlier that night before the attack. The attack at the nightclub in Istanbul’s Ortakoy district during New Year’s celebrations, killed dozens of people and wounded dozens of others. (CCTV/Haberturk Newspaper via AP)  (The Associated Press)

  • Graphic shows chronology of events following attacks on Reina nightclub in Istanbul; 4c x 4 inches; 195.7 mm x 101 mm;

    Graphic shows chronology of events following attacks on Reina nightclub in Istanbul; 4c x 4 inches; 195.7 mm x 101 mm;  (The Associated Press)

ISTANBUL –  Turkish media have run a “selfie video” of a man they say is the gunman who killed 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub.

The video broadcast on Turkish television Tuesday shows the alleged gunman filming himself at Taksim square. It wasn’t immediately clear if it was filmed before or after the New Year’s massacre at the Reina nightclub.

The Islamic State group claimed the attack. The gunman, who is still at large, hasn’t been identified.

Several media reports said the man was believed to be from a Central Asian nation. Haber Turk newspaper said the man is thought to be a member of China’s Muslim Uighur minority. It said he arrived in the Turkish city of Konya with his wife and two children. His family was detained, it said.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB