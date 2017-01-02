Turkish police question eight in connection to Istanbul attack, gunman still at large

Turkish investigators detained eight people Monday in connection with the New Year’s terror attack that killed at least 39 people and injured 70 others at an Istanbul nightclub.

The gunman, who disappeared amid the chaos of the attack, remains at large.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency said the eight people were taken into custody by Istanbul anti-terrorism squads and were being questioned at Istanbul’s main police headquarters. It did not provide further information on the suspects.

Earlier, Turkish media reports had said that authorities believed the gunman is likely to be either from Uzbekistan or Kyrgyzstan.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack Monday. A statement distributed by the terror group’s Aamaq News Agency said the attack was carried out by a “heroic soldier of the caliphate” who attacked the nightclub “where Christians were celebrating their pagan feast.”

It said the man fired an automatic rifle and also detonated hand grenades in “revenge for God’s religion and in response to the orders” of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The group described Turkey as “the servant of the cross” and also suggested it was in retaliation for Turkish military offensives against ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

“We let infidel Turkey know that the blood of Muslims that is being shed by its airstrikes and artillery shelling will turn into fire on its territories,” the statement said

According to the Hurriyet and Karar newspapers, police had established similarities between the nightclub shooting and the high-casualty suicide bomb and gun attack at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport in June and was investigating whether the same ISIS cell could have carried out both attacks.

On Monday, Anadolu said more than 100 ISIS targets in Syria have been hit by Turkey and Russia in separate operations.

Citing the Turkish Chief of General Staff’s office, Anadolu said Turkish jets struck eight ISIS targets while tanks and artillery fired upon 103 targets near Al Bab, killing 22 extremists while destroying many structures. The Russian jets also attacked ISIS targets in Dayr Kak, five miles to the southwest of Al Bab.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.