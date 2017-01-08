Tuukka Rask Earns Fifth Shutout Of The Season

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask earned his fifth shutout of the season as the B’s powered through to a 4-0 win over the Florida Panthers. The Bruins are now second in the Atlantic Division.

The Boston Bruins have asked a lot from Tuukka Rask this season. By and large, Rask has delivered. Rask put up 25 saves in a 4-0 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. This was Rask’s fifth shutout of this season, and the 35th in his career.

The Florida Panthers have become one of Tuukka Rask’s favorite places to play. The Bruins are 4-0 against the Cats this season. Rask has given up only five goals in those four games.

“I like Florida,” Rask said. “It’s warm and sunny here. I don’t know. No particular reason, I don’t think. We’ve played some good games against them throughout the years. They’ve always been kind of low-scoring games too, but tough to say (the reason for his dominance against Florida).”

“Sometimes that’s just the way it works,” said forward Brad Marchand of Rask’s play after the game. “Different teams, different players, goalies that feel good against certain teams and over time that confidence grows and builds. He always plays very well.

“I don’t think it’s even just Florida; he plays great every night. He’s been extremely good this year and he gives us an opportunity to win every game. It happens to work out that he plays good here.”

Rask has been competitive all season. He’s still in the top ten in all the major categories. Rask’s goals-against average is 1.93, good enough to be tied for second (with Braden Holtby). His .928 save percentage puts him in a tie for fifth. His 20 wins place him second among NHL goalies, and he shares the lead in shutout wins (5) with Devan Dubnyk and Holtby.

“He’s a great goalie,” said Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad on Rask according to the Bruins website. “He’s had our number for a while.”

Rask has been the Bruins best player so far this season. They’ll need him to stay at a high level if the B’s hope to make the playoffs this year.

