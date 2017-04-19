Their young stars shined in Toronto, but the Milwaukee Bucks came up just short in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series with the Toronto Raptors.
Check out our favorite highlights from the game below, including big plays from Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thon Maker, Greg Monroe and Malcolm Brogdon, as well as all of our postgame interviews:
Tony Snell with an early @Bucks bucket! Game 2 is live NOW on @fswisconsin and #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/j6lNWtmym7 pic.twitter.com/WttvX1siFa
“Spinning… and winning.”
Khris Middleton gives the @Bucks an early lead! Game 2 is live NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/j6lNWtmym7 pic.twitter.com/42EBk7qrMT
Greg Monroe cuts the deficit to 2 with a 2-handed jam! The @Bucks are live NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/j6lNWtmym7 pic.twitter.com/iCvEn3RFUf
That’s ANOTHER 3 for Tony Snell! The @Bucks are live NOW on @fswisconsin and #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/fxT6xdSWBE pic.twitter.com/KVEJyjanak
Giannis forces the switch and dishes to Middleton for 3! The @Bucks are live NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/j6lNWtmym7 pic.twitter.com/nc4j6KDCwj
And 1 for Moose! Brogdon finds Monroe, and the @Bucks cut into the Raptors’ lead! They’re live NOW on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/j6lNWtmym7 pic.twitter.com/yg9jQVZMQs
“The combination of the future!”
Giannis feeds Thon for the alley-oop! Catch the @Bucks on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/j6lNWtmym7 pic.twitter.com/GMUAEGYrjD
Head coach Jason Kidd says he’s proud of the way the @Bucks battled in Game 2 pic.twitter.com/FIOQNftuiG
Raptors coach Dwane Casey says the #Bucks are a “tough, grind it out team” pic.twitter.com/EdAlBdtD6m
Greg Monroe says the #Bucks have many voices in the locker room providing leadership in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/CPwFaAZUBt
Malcolm Brogdon says the #Bucks got the looks they wanted in Game 2, but came up just short pic.twitter.com/WOF4G0GVtg
