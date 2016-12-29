Twi-lights: Nuggets 105, Wolves 103

It was a big night for Karl-Anthony Towns, but the Minnesota Timberwolves’ comeback came up just short in a 105-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets.
Check out the best plays from Towns’ triple-double, as well as all of our player interviews, a chat with head coach Tom Thibodeau and the best highlights from the game below:
Wiggins is feeling it early on in Denver! Catch the @Timberwolves live on @fsnorth and #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/MsMfUMTOOU pic.twitter.com/j43vHFOkcG
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 29, 2016
Two defenders on @ZachLaVine is not enough! Watch the @Timberwolves battle the Nuggets on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/MsMfUMTOOU pic.twitter.com/G2nZzxelLq
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 29, 2016
.@rickyrubio9 sends it wayyyy down the court to @GorguiDieng! Watch the #TWolves on @fsnorth and #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/MsMfUMTOOU pic.twitter.com/tZyP3Z1Zf6
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 29, 2016
A tough shot by @22wiggins! @Timberwolves are beating the Nuggets on @fsnorth and #FOXSportsGo pic.twitter.com/eF4eiXisqV
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 29, 2016
THE BAZZ! Watch the @Timberwolves in Denver on @fsnorth and #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/MsMfUMTOOU pic.twitter.com/NbYYjrgEJh
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 29, 2016
We see you, rookie! Watch @KrisDunn3 and his @Timberwolves on @fsnorth and #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/MsMfUMTOOU pic.twitter.com/LJGJdyKxqF
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 29, 2016
.@ZachLaVine says “not so fast!” Watch the #TWolves come back in Denver on @fsnorth and #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/MsMfUMTOOU pic.twitter.com/ihaPZnhu75
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 29, 2016
.@KarlTowns working hard underneath! The @Timberwolves are fighting back on @fsnorth and #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/MsMfUMTOOU pic.twitter.com/Qdp9t7aEpO
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 29, 2016
Thibs says @KarlTowns made great reads tonight, but the #TWolves drop a close one to the Nuggets, 105-103 pic.twitter.com/A4nkDKOCGN
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 29, 2016
.@KarlTowns: “No matter what the score says, we keep fighting” pic.twitter.com/zwOxgp4Hia
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 29, 2016