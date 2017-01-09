Twi-lights: Wolves 101, Mavericks 92

Karl-Anthony Towns posterized a Dallas Mavericks defender en route to a first-quarter explosion, as the Minnesota Timberwolves rolled to their first win of the new year 101-92.
Check out the plays and all of the postgame interviews below, including a big dunk for Shabazz Muhammad and some clutch play by Tyus Jones.
Posterized! @KarlTowns has 16 and we’re still in the 1st quarter!
The @Timberwolves are live now on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/OtiPooTjvo pic.twitter.com/6whoMTleBy
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 10, 2017
Kris Dunn dishes it to Nemanja Bjelica for the 3!
The @Timberwolves are up 44-25 on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/OtiPooTjvo pic.twitter.com/EAX8trDtY5
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 10, 2017
From one No. 1 overall pick to another.
KAT, Wiggins and the @Timberwolves are live now on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/OtiPooTjvo pic.twitter.com/eqU5apJw23
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 10, 2017
REJECTED!
The @Timberwolves lead the Mavericks 70-65 on @fsnorth and #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/OtiPooTjvo pic.twitter.com/cpEt7eRikr
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 10, 2017
How’s that for teamwork!
Towns gets the block and Muhammad goes back the other way for the slam! They’re live here: https://t.co/OtiPooTjvo pic.twitter.com/yQvJOOSx39
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 10, 2017
SHABAZZ! He throws down a monster dunk to put the @Timberwolves in front 81-75. They’re live on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/OtiPooTjvo pic.twitter.com/sbO8CvnDBL
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 10, 2017
Tyus Jones extends the @Timberwolves‘ lead with time winding down!
Catch the game now on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/OtiPooTjvo pic.twitter.com/dThhQx4BiQ
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 10, 2017
.@rickyrubio9 says @KarlTowns set the tone “…and we followed him” in the @Timberwolves‘ win over the Mavericks pic.twitter.com/r2Op37nJPf
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 10, 2017
.@KarlTowns says discipline was the key for the @Timberwolves in the fourth quarter pic.twitter.com/S6rVb1FUcs
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 10, 2017
Head coach Tom Thibodeau says @Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had a “terrific all-around game” after his explosive start in the 1st pic.twitter.com/Ms1LIYvo6L
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 10, 2017