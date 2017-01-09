Twi-lights: Wolves 101, Mavericks 92

Karl-Anthony Towns posterized a Dallas Mavericks defender en route to a first-quarter explosion, as the Minnesota Timberwolves rolled to their first win of the new year 101-92.

Check out the plays and all of the postgame interviews below, including a big dunk for Shabazz Muhammad and some clutch play by Tyus Jones.

