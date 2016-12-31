Twi-lights: Wolves 116, Bucks 99

By news@wgmd.com -
In a border battle that featured some of the NBA’s most promising young talent, the Wolves never trailed Milwaukee and won 116-99.

Check out the exciting highlights and interviews from the Wolves’ eleventh win of the season, including a nasty dunk from Andrew Wiggins.

