Twilio Shares Volatile On Weak Outlook

Shares of Twilio Inc. were volatile in Tuesday’s extended session after the cloud communications platform company posted a weak first-quarter outlook. Twilio reported its fourth-quarter loss widened to $12.8 million from $8.2 million a year ago. On a per share basis, it lost 15 cents versus a loss of 48 cents due to a higher share-outstanding count in the most recent quarter. Excluding charges and items, Twilio broke even. Revenue rose to $82 million from $51.3 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast the company to report a loss of 5 cents a share on revenue of $74.2 million. Twilio forecast first-quarter revenue in a range of $82 million to $84 million and losses per share of 7 cents to 6 cents. Wall Street is projecting revenue of $78.3 million and a loss of 4 cents a share. Shares were choppy in the late session, rallying more than 3% after trading lower.

