Twins’ Buxton showing off all 5 tools in July

Just over one week into the Jimmy Butler experiment at Target Center, it’s apparent he’s going to be a lot of fun to have in the Twin Cities. Butler marched all over Minnesota last week, visiting the Vikings and Twins while adjusting to his new life in Minneapolis. A large crowd gathered to see his press conference at the Mall of America on Thursday. Those who went (or, actually, anyone who saw the highlights) heard Butler distribute his actual phone number, which he used to chat and Facetime with fans. An instant classic.

NBAE via Getty Images Gary Dineen