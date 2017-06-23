Twins call up Hildenberger, Gee, designate Wimmers, Melotakis for assignment

The Minnesota Twins called up two right-handed pitchers on Friday, selecting the contract of recently signed Dillon Gee and promoting Trevor Hildenberger.

The roster moves come after Ehire Adrianza was placed on the 10-day disabled list and Nik Turley was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday. Pitchers Mason Melotakis and Alex Wimmers were designated for release or assignment to make room for the Twins’ new pitchers on the 40-man roster.

Hildenberger, a 22nd round pick in 2014, will make his MLB debut with Minnesota after quickly rising through the ranks in just three full professional seasons. He began this summer at Triple-A Rochester and has appeared in 30 2/3 innings. Hildenberger has a 2-1 record with 2.05 ERA with 35 strikeouts and just eight walks for the Red Wings.

The 26-year-old Hildenberger is the first member of the Twins’ 2014 draft class to crack the big-league roster.

Gee, on the other hand, has eight years of big-league experience. He had signed a minor-league deal with the Twins but as it turns out his first appearance for the organization will come in Minnesota.

Gee spent six years with the New York Mets from 2010-15 and pitched for the Kansas City Royals in 2016. Gee appeared in 13 innings for the Texas Rangers this season before being designated for assignment. The 31-year-old has recorded a 4.13 ERA, 588 strikeouts and 259 walks in 817 1/3 career innings.

The left-handed Melotakis was a second-round pick in 2012. He began the year in Double-A but was promoted to Triple-A on June 17.

Wimmers, a first-round pick in 2010, has pitched in six games for Minnesota this year, most recently June 17, with a 4.91 ERA in 7 1/3 innings. He has a 4.00 ERA in 18 innings at Triple-A Rochester, where he was optioned to on June 18.