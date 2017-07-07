Twins complete comeback, score 9 unanswered runs vs Orioles

MINNEAPOLIS — Kennys Vargas had three hits, including a big two-run double in the fifth inning, hours after being recalled from the minors to help lead the Minnesota Twins to a 9-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

Trevor Hildenberger (1-0) pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for his first major-league win as the Twins rallied from a 6-0 hole to send Baltimore to its fifth straight defeat. Vargas’ two-run double off reliever Miguel Castro (1-1) tied the score in the fifth, and Chris Gimenez’s RBI single completed the impressive comeback one batter later.

Machado homered twice and had his second four-hit game of the year. Seth Smith also homered as he and Machado went deep back-to-back to lead off the game.

Brandon Kintzler pitched the ninth for his American League-best 24th save.