Twins deal reliever Pat Light to Pirates for cash

The Minnesota Twins traded right-handed pitcher Pat Light to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday for cash considerations.

Originally acquired from the Boston Red Sox for reliever Fernando Abad on Aug. 1, Light made just 15 appearances for the Twins, allowing 15 hits and 14 runs in 14 innings of work.

Light had more success with Triple-A Rochester, allowing five hits and two runs in seven innings.

The 6-foot-5 right-hander excelled during his final year with the Red Sox, fanning 36 batters and allowing just 21 hits in 31 innings last season for Triple-A Pawtucket.