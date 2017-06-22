Twins endure team-record rain delay, 4:50, to play White Sox

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins have started their game after a 4-hour, 50-minute rain delay.

The Twins announced the wait to play Thursday was the longest in the team’s 57-year history in Minnesota. They played 28 seasons under a roof at the Metrodome. This is their eighth year at Target Field.

The first pitch of the series finale was thrown at 5 p.m.

The White Sox and Twins have a common off day Aug. 28, before their next series in Minnesota, but with radar showing the system eventually moving through team officials were determined to get the game in.

The White Sox once endured a 7 1/2-hour rain delay , before their game in Chicago on Aug. 12, 1990, against Texas was finally called.

