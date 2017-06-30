Twins Final Pitch: Star pitchers to square off in Kansas City

By news@wgmd.com -
23

Anthony LaPanta and Tim Laudner preview the Twins’ series against the Royals, and a prime pitching matchup between Ervin Santana and Jason Vargas.

More FOX Sports North Videos

WATCH: Brian Dozier makes athletic running catch

WATCH: Brian Dozier makes athletic running catch

Just now

Jimmy Butler on joining Wolves: 'They got a lot of love for me here'

Jimmy Butler on joining Wolves: ‘They got a lot of love for me here’

11 hours ago

Jimmy Butler gives out phone number during Wolves press conference

Jimmy Butler gives out phone number during Wolves press conference

11 hours ago

WATCH: Sano, Kepler drive in runs as Twins beat Red Sox 4-1

WATCH: Sano, Kepler drive in runs as Twins beat Red Sox 4-1

1 day ago

Twins commit 3 errors, allow 2 homers in loss to Red Sox

Twins commit 3 errors, allow 2 homers in loss to Red Sox

2 days ago

WATCH: No. 1 pick Royce Lewis homers in first pro at bat

WATCH: No. 1 pick Royce Lewis homers in first pro at bat

2 days ago

More FOX Sports North Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR