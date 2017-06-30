Twins players attempt to pronounce Minnesota towns, lakes

By news@wgmd.com -
17

From Lake Winnibigoshish to Shakopee, Twins players take a crack at pronouncing difficult Minnesota town and lake names.

More FOX Sports North Videos

WATCH: Brian Dozier makes athletic running catch

WATCH: Brian Dozier makes athletic running catch

10 hours ago

Jimmy Butler on joining Wolves: 'They got a lot of love for me here'

Jimmy Butler on joining Wolves: ‘They got a lot of love for me here’

22 hours ago

Jimmy Butler gives out phone number during Wolves press conference

Jimmy Butler gives out phone number during Wolves press conference

22 hours ago

WATCH: Sano, Kepler drive in runs as Twins beat Red Sox 4-1

WATCH: Sano, Kepler drive in runs as Twins beat Red Sox 4-1

1 day ago

Twins commit 3 errors, allow 2 homers in loss to Red Sox

Twins commit 3 errors, allow 2 homers in loss to Red Sox

2 days ago

WATCH: No. 1 pick Royce Lewis homers in first pro at bat

WATCH: No. 1 pick Royce Lewis homers in first pro at bat

3 days ago

More FOX Sports North Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR