Twins prospect, No. 1 pick Royce Lewis homers in first minor-league at-bat

Less than two weeks into his pro baseball career, former No. 1 overall pick Royce Lewis is already living up to the hype.

The 18-year-old shortstop homered in his first professional at bat for the Gulf Coast League Twins, turning on just the third pitch he saw and going 2-for-4 in a 5-2 win over the Orioles.

One of the best prep hitters in the country over the last few seasons, Lewis was a star at California’s JSerra Catholic High School before being drafted by Minnesota.

Lewis signed with the Twins on June 17, earning a $6.725 million signing bonus.